Klopp on derby dreams, Salah & goals

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before the Merseyside derby at Everton on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:

The derby is “a football game” but Klopp adds that the team “know what our supporters want” and will “try to fulfil their dreams and wishes”;

Says Mo Salah should “definitely have been higher up” in the final Ballon d’Or rankings. “You can give it to Lionel Messi for the career he has had, all these kind of things, but then don't give it to Robert Lewandowski this time - so it's quite tricky to win it at all";

He enjoys watching his side score goals – but only after a match: “Some of the goals are really nice but I'm not seeking for joy around football games - I can enjoy them when I watch them back - but during the game I'm not really in the mindset for the that";

Says "form matters" as Liverpool head into the derby in free-scoring form, while Everton sit 14th in the league. "We play good football and that's what we have to do tomorrow night and if we do that then we are difficult to play, it's exactly the plan we have".

