Team news: Wolves v Liverpool

Wolves welcome back midfielder Ruben Neves, who was suspended for Wednesday's goalless draw with Burnley.

Daniel Podence and Marcal are expected to miss out as they both continue to isolate following positive Covid tests.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita and Joe Gomez are both back in training though this game will come too soon for them.

Roberto Firmino is still sidelined with a thigh injury, while Curtis Jones is likely to remain out with an eye issue.

