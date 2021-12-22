Team news: Liverpool v Leicester

Liverpool remain without Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones for the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Anfield.

The trio are still isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, while striker Divock Origi is out injured and full-back Andrew Robertson suspended.

Leicester have problems themselves and may be without all five centre-backs.

Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Jannik Vestergaard, Wesley Fofana and Filip Benkovic look likely to miss out.

Pick your Liverpool starting XI

Who makes your Leicester team?