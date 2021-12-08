Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts has been involved in all 18 of the club's fixtures this season as he enjoys an injury-free run in the side. So much so that he celebrated his 100th appearance for the Whites with his first Premier League goal at Elland Road last time out.

But the Wales international knows he has had to step up to keep his place.

"It's a door opening for other players to come into the team and kind of stamp their mark. Hopefully I can take advantage of any situation I'm involved in," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

Injuries have plagued the rest of the squad with midfielder Kalvin Phillips and defender Liam Cooper the latest to be facing spells out just as Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling returned to action.

Roberts, 22, says he is always doing extra in the gym to make sure he is in the best shape after his own injury woes when first arriving at the club nearly four years ago.

"I do as much as I can to make my body feel good. I'll continue to keep doing that and hopefully God will keep blessing me with good health so I can continue to play. Obviously it's not good to see any of your team-mates injured."

Roberts along with Raphinha, Rodrigo and Cooper is one caution away from an automatic one-match suspension going into Saturday's trip to Chelsea.