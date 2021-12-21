Andy Robertson (Tottenham v Liverpool, 19 December): I don't think I have ever selected a player who provided an assist, went on to score a goal and then got himself sent off - all in the same game before.

That said, I didn't think Andy Robertson's tackle on Emerson Royal was any more offensive than Harry Kane's challenge on him - and yet the England captain remained on the pitch.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool v Newcastle, 16 December): One person who has been incredibly consistent so far this season is Alexander-Arnold.

His use of the ball and quality of pass is second to none, while his goal against Newcastle went past Martin Dubravka like a missile. As for his volleyed cross in the first half against Spurs, that was just astonishing.

