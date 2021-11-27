Arsenal v Newcastle: Confirmed team news

Arsenal make just the one change from their 4-0 defeat at Liverpool with Martin Odegaard replacing Alexandre Lacazette, who drops to the bench.

It is Odegaard's first Arsenal start in over a month.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Aubameyang. Subs: Leno, Tierney, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pepe, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli.