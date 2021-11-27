Arsenal v Newcastle: Confirmed team news
Arsenal make just the one change from their 4-0 defeat at Liverpool with Martin Odegaard replacing Alexandre Lacazette, who drops to the bench.
It is Odegaard's first Arsenal start in over a month.
Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Aubameyang. Subs: Leno, Tierney, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pepe, Elneny, Nketiah, Martinelli.
Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka makes his first Newcastle appearance of the season after recovering from a foot injury.
Eddie Howe makes three changes from the 3-3 draw at Brentford, including the Slovakia international replacing Karl Darlow.
Emil Krafth and Ryan Fraser come in for Ciaran Clark and Jacob Murphy in the other two changes.
Newcastle: Dubravka, Schar, Lascelles, Krafth, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson. Subs: Darlow, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Hendrick, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Longstaff.