Manchester United have joined a number of clubs, including Tottenham and Newcastle, in wanting to sign 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. (Mail), external

Paris St-Germain have held talks with Zinedine Zidane as they prepare for the possibility of manager Mauricio Pochettino joining United. (Le Parisien, via Metro), external

Ralf Rangnick is set to become interim manager at Old Trafford but initially rejected an offer before agreeing to the new terms of a deal. (Manchester Evening News), external

The club still want Pochettino to take over as manager next summer, despite the prospective arrival of Rangnick. (90 Min), external

