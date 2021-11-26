BBC Sport

Norwich v Wolves: Team news

Image source, Getty Images
Christoph Zimmermann is the only Norwich player sidelined by injury, according to head coach Dean Smith.

Sam Byram will continue to build match fitness with the under-23 side, while Kieran Dowell is back in contention after missing the win against Southampton through illness.

Wolves could name the same starting line-up that began the 1-0 victory against West Ham.

Pedro Neto, Yerson Mosquera and Jonny remain long-term absentees, while Willy Boly is also out.

