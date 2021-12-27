West Ham 2-3 Southampton: The pick of the stats

West Ham suffered their first home defeat against an opponent starting the day in the bottom half of the Premier League table since December 2019 (a 3-1 loss to Arsenal), ending a run of 18 such games.

Southampton picked up their first Premier League victory over West Ham since August 2017 (also a 3-2 win), ending a run of eight matches. In fact, they scored more goals on Sunday than they had in their previous eight league games combined.

Since winning four consecutive league games between late October and early November, the Hammers have only managed one victory in their past seven, losing four of those.