Lawro's predictions: Brentford v Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Brentford will have a go at Manchester City, we know that - but the way City are playing at the moment, you just expect them to roll teams over, whoever they face.

Yes, City had a bit of a defensive wobble for that short spell against Leicester but that was very unlike them - they had only conceded three goals in their previous eight league games - and they will create chances against the Bees, because they always do.

James's prediction: 1-2

This won't be an easy game for City but they are just ruthless at the moment. I feel like they might start pulling away from the rest soon - Liverpool are going to lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane next month during the Africa Cup of Nations, and they and Chelsea look more like dropping points at the moment.

