Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There were two moments of small detail that were of major significance to Manchester United in an opening period that represented the best 45 minutes of Ralf Rangnick's short time in charge.

The first came very early, when Mason Greenwood was beginning to run inside from the right wing. Edinson Cavani told him to stop and hold his position. It was the kind of authority United have lacked amid the recent arm-waving and general "whinging" as Gary Neville put it.

Greenwood obeyed, became more effective as a result and created space for others at the same time.

The second element was Jadon Sancho. The England man has been a shadow of the player who impressed so much at Borussia Dortmund, but the way he demanded the ball from Luke Shaw before steering into the far corner what would have been his first goal at Old Trafford had it not flicked off Burnley skipper Ben Mee was a welcome sign of confidence.