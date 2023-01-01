Analysis: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea

This was a result that will give Nottingham Forest hope for the rest of the season.

The point earned, which was thoroughly deserved, was the first they have taken this season after going behind.

When Raheem Sterling volleyed Chelsea ahead in the 16th minute it would have been easy for Forest to capitulate and the City Ground to go quiet.

The opposite happened. The crowed rallied, in part because of frustration towards referee Peter Bankes.

Manager Steve Cooper has said they intend to buy in the January transfer market, but he may be finding his best 11 and a way of playing.

Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi caused Chelsea problems down the channels throughout the game, but it was a similar tale with quality lacking in the final action to win the game.