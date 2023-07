Werder Bremen head a pack of Bundesliga clubs eyeing a £2m move for Rangers striker Antonio Colak, while there is also MLS interest in the 29-year-old. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers' £1m move for Jose Cifuentes is put on temporary hold, with a deal for the Los Angeles FC midfielder not expected for another couple of weeks yet. (Daily Record), external

Read the rest of Monday's Scottish gossip.