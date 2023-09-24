Brighton 3-1 Bournemouth: Analysis

Tim Oscroft, BBC Sport

Roberto De Zerbi's substitutions, which saw Kauro Mitoma and Ansu Fati come on after half-time, made the required impact to propel Brighton up to third place.

The latest win for the Seagulls comes six days after the first anniversary of De Zerbi succeeding Graham Potter and confirms their continuing impressive progress.

This was Brighton's first foray into the Thursday-Sunday fixture set-up that often proves tricky to negotiate for sides playing in the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

Albion had given a good account of themselves, despite losing to AEK, but at least their European debut had been at home and meant there was no gruelling journey to eat into preparation time for playing in the Premier League.

That should have been helpful for the visit of Bournemouth, but De Zerbi's side were poor for much of the first half, looking strangely negative and reluctant to get at their struggling opponents.

They made the most of the barely-deserved lifeline of Milos Kerkez's own goal, with Mitoma and Fati linking up just after the resumption before Mitoma sealed it on 77 minutes.

Moving up into third place in the table was the ideal way to shake off the disappointment of the loss to AEK, with a trip to Aston Villa on 30 September their next league outing.