Aston Villa face Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and Unai Emery has given his pre-match news conference.

Here are the key lines:

Emery confirmed that midfielder Jacob Ramsey and defender Alex Moreno have travelled and may be fit to play in Poland.

On the Premier League remaining the priority: "The Premier League is the best league in the world. It's the first objective. But Europe is another objective. We have to enjoy and be demanding in Europe. I never think we're going to play under pressure, because I like being here, I want to be here."

On hunting a century of wins in Europe as a manager: "I didn't know this! It means a lot in Europe and I'm going to share with Aston Villa fans, workers and coaches a new chapter that I want to write."

On looking to the future: "To be in Europe with titles I've won is important for me, but the football is now. It's not about the past. It's about using those experiences to help me do something this time. That's the idea."

On opponents Legia Warsaw: "Legia have a very good structure offensively and will be very excited."

