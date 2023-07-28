Chelsea have agreed a settlement with Uefa and will pay 10m euros (£8.6m) for "submitting incomplete financial information" during the time Roman Abramovich was the club's owner.

A statement from European football's governing body said it related to the period 2012 to 2019.

Uefa added: "Following its assessment, including the applicable statute of limitations, the CFCB (Club Financial Control Body) First Chamber entered into a settlement agreement with the club, which has agreed to pay a financial contribution of 10m euros to fully resolve the reported matters."