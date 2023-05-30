I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Follow that!

Brentford's win over Manchester City on Sunday made us the only side to complete the double over the champions this season and capped a remarkable campaign.

Ethan Pinnock's winner, on the day it was announced he had signed a new four-year contract, took us to 59 points - only two off a European place which we could still have earned at the start of the day.

With other victories at Chelsea and Tottenham and at home against Manchester United and Liverpool, and safety secured before the end of February, this has been the Bees' most successful season in modern history.

The question is – what comes next?

Brentford and manager Thomas Frank are constantly looking for improvement every season – and to beat this year's final points tally and finishing position of ninth is a big target to aim for.

But, despite the probable summer loss of David Raya and absence of the suspended Ivan Toney for the first half of next season, a run of five wins out of six to end this campaign is promising for future success.

Pinnock's deal means most key players are tied to long contracts and despite recent rumours about Frank, his speech after the game left the impression he is not going anywhere.