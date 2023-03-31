He said the decision to sack Antonio Conte was "taken for the best of the club", adding: "My relationship with Antonio is still the same - very close and nothing has changed. I do the best for him before and I do the best for him until the end of the season."

Stellini rejected suggestions the club was in a difficult situation: "No, not a club in crisis, absolutely not, because everyone takes the decision for the best. When you take the decision for the best, you are not in crisis."

He said he is "not here for vanity" and added: "The next step is to work hard for the next 10 games. Nothing has to change in my mind. I’m here to help this club."

On potential tweaks to tactics: "We are prepared to make changes in some tactical aspects. We want to continue not only in one way but to change details in the game, thinking about the opponents we face."

Hugo Lloris and Ivan Perisic are both available to play but there was less good news on some of Spurs’ other absentees: "Emerson [Royal] had the surgery. [Yves] Bissouma is not ready to play and [Rodrigo] Bentancur is out for the season."