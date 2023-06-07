The BBC Radio London team have had their say on Harry Kane's future.

Tottenham's record goalscorer has one year left on his deal and is heavily linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry says talk of Spurs putting a colossal price on Kane presents an issue, adding: "If you are a player who wants to move, I don’t know how you react to that at this point.

"If he doesn’t want to move, then come out and say and be done with it.

"If he does want a move and you put an impossible barrier in his way that clubs will not pay, where does that leave the relationship between club and individual as well? I don’t know where they stand.

"If it’s a project for Ange Postecoglou, do hopes of winning things diminish further? There is talk of how may players need to be cleared out with the new manager - so can they get success immediately?

"There is a lot of thinking for Kane. He has achieved everything he can goalscoring-wise at Spurs in breaking Jimmy Greaves’ record. Does he then stay at the club for the entirety of his career or challenge himself elsewhere? Does he want Alan Shearer’s Premier League record? Does he want some trophies?"

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown thinks Kane can play the situation to his advantage.

"Tottenham will expect quite a large sum of money for his services," Brown told the podcast.

"I’d say to Kane: 'Do another year and you will open the door to every Premier League club who can pay your wages.' If I was his agent, I’d say: 'You can probably get triple your wages and have more clubs interested in you with no transfer fee in 12 months - so keep your nut down, work hard, play for the manager, we will see what materialises next summer.'

"I think everyone will be interested in a Kane free transfer next summer. I think it opens up so many more doors."