T﻿ransfer news: Everton offered Moura by Spurs

Everton have been offered Tottenham's 30-year-old Brazil forward Lucas Moura, whose contract at Spurs runs out in the summer. (Mail)

The Toffees may be tempted to replace manager Frank Lampard with former boss David Moyes despite the Scot's position at West Ham being under threat, with both clubs in the Premier League relegation zone. (Sun)

Moyes faces the sack if West Ham lose their Premier League relegation showdown against Everton at London Stadium on Saturday. (Telegraph - subscription required)

