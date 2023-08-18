Moyes on summer singings, Maguire and London Stadium return
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game against Chelsea.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Moyes says new summer signings James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez are both available for Sunday's game: "James has Premier League experience and has scored and assisted goals throughout his career. Edson will bring us something as well and I hope both will be great signings for us."
When asked about Harry Maguire, Moyes said: "We did have an offer for Harry Maguire and at the end we haven’t been able to take it further. We’re looking at several players at other clubs."
He provided an update on Jesse Lingard: "We’ve not considered a deal for Jesse at the moment. He’s training to get back fit and in decent condition and he’ll be here next week as well. Players need four or five weeks in pre-season and he’s no different to anyone else."
On returning to London Stadium after the Hammers' Europa Conference League triumph, Moyes said: "We want everyone to come in the way they were in the East End of London and on the night in Prague. We’re looking forward to being back here at home and I’m sure it will be a great atmosphere."
Moyes was full of praise for new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino and said: "Pochettino has been here before and knows the league well. He’s very experienced now and it’s always good to go up against the best managers. He’s in that bracket."
Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences