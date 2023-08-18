Moyes says new summer signings James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez are both available for Sunday's game: "James has Premier League experience and has scored and assisted goals throughout his career. Edson will bring us something as well and I hope both will be great signings for us."

When asked about Harry Maguire, Moyes said: "We did have an offer for Harry Maguire and at the end we haven’t been able to take it further. We’re looking at several players at other clubs."

He provided an update on Jesse Lingard: "We’ve not considered a deal for Jesse at the moment. He’s training to get back fit and in decent condition and he’ll be here next week as well. Players need four or five weeks in pre-season and he’s no different to anyone else."

On returning to London Stadium after the Hammers' Europa Conference League triumph, Moyes said: "We want everyone to come in the way they were in the East End of London and on the night in Prague. We’re looking forward to being back here at home and I’m sure it will be a great atmosphere."