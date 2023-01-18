George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

Despite Aberdeen's obvious defensive deficiencies, this was a clinical and comprehensive display from Hearts that confirmed their status as the third best team in Scotland.

They ran amok in the first half, carving open the visitors at will and showing a real ruthless streak in front of goal.

With new signings in the door and proven performers returning from injury, Robbie Neilson has a strength in depth that will be the envy of every club outside the Old Firm.