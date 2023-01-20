Silva addressed whether Aleksandar Mitrovic would remain as Fulham's penalty taker after his recent poor run from the spot: "We have enough good takers in our squad if we have to make a decision. Right now, I don't see the reasons to take this decision."

On Spurs having less time to prepare for the match: "We are going to prepare with a normal week. Spurs played last night [Thursday], which will have an impact, and let's hope it will be a good impact for ourselves."

He is not getting carried away with being the highest-placed west London club: "It's not something that is important to me, but it's a good feeling for our fans. For us, it's about taking it game by game looking for three points."

Silva is not being drawn into revealing who will start at centre-back on Monday: "Good question, but you'll have to wait until Monday!"

On the chance to move above Spurs: "Right now we are a better team (than the reverse fixture). Even so, we fought until the end of the match. With the fans at the Cottage it's always tough for opponents."