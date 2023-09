Nottingham Forest's 31-year-old midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is close to joining Turkish club Rizespor before Friday's transfer deadline. Shelvey only joined Forest from Newcastle United on a two-and-half-year contract at the end of January. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Forest's 25-year-old Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis is also close to leaving the club. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column