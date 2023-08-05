Dundee 1-1 Motherwell: What did the manager say?

Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Sportsound: "I was pleased and not very often would you say you're pleased with a point at home.

"Going in at 1-0 down at half-time was against the run of play, probably a bit unjust. We were the better team in the first half. It was important that we showed the belief we could still get something from the game and I was really pleased with the response.

"We hit the post twice and we're unlucky not to win. We had 17 shots and I thought we were the better time."