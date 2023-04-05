Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Rolling forwards as straight and true as a bowling ball, the Premier League's top 10 arrayed in front of them like skittles, Aston Villa are advancing on the European places.

With wins at Chelsea and Leicester, the pins are starting to fall, and Villa are rumbling the ground beneath Newcastle, Brentford, Fulham and Manchester United, who all play them this month.

And they are happy warriors.

Look in your newspapers today for photographs of Villa players in action lately: chances are they are smiling. No wonder given the run they are on at the moment, but watching the Chelsea game there seemed to be something different about the players compared to the start of the season.

Determined in defence, and confident pushing forward, Villa looked at ease with their surroundings in a manner so rarely seen since they were relegated from the Premier League seven years ago.

It obviously helps to have players in form. Ollie Watkins is suddenly on a streak to match any Premier League striker. Marshalled by Tyrone Mings, Villa’s defence has been composed and positive. John McGinn strode on to his chance at Stamford Bridge and swept the ball home as if it were a tap-in.

Perhaps that moment is what most encapsulates the change wrought by Emery from almost the same squad. He’s changed bits of style and tactics. But most of all, he seems to have persuaded some of his players to believe in themselves. At times since promotion, Villa have appeared unsteady and cautious. Maybe Emery has whispered in a few ears, or possibly it is just the effect of his grounding the basics, drilling the players until they get the essentials right.

Whatever the method, Emery has already fully justified Villa’s choice to appoint him. The only drawback has been that the secret is now out: they have arrived among the European contenders. The element of surprise is gone, but that is unlikely to throw them off their stride.

*Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest – live commentary BBC Radio WM (DAB/Freeview) Saturday, 15:00 BST

*BBC Radio WM football phone-in continues, weeknights, 18:00 BST