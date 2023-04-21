Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Playing in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley "should be an honour" and De Zerbi wants his players to play "with our DNA, with emotion".

While everyone at the club is "excited" by Sunday's occasion, De Zerbi said: "We are ready to play the semi-final at Wembley. We are focused only on the game".

He sees the profile of the occasion as a good thing and said: "We have to love the pressure, we have to get used to it".

The Italian boss sees this as a step in Brighton's progression as a club and said: "We are speaking about Europe, so we need to compete to become bigger".

The injury situation is "not clear" and De Zerbi is waiting "to understand and analyse our situation".

On Sunday's opponents: "We just need to focus on ourselves, while respecting the opponent. Manchester United are one of the best teams in the UK".

