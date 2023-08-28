'A real European hangover performance' - Your views after draw in Paisley

We asked for your views after Aberdeen's late, late, late draw with St Mirren on Sunday.

Here's a flavour of what you had to say:

John: Only the Dons could have put us through that drama. Before the game with the in-form St Mirren I would have happily taken a draw, but after a pulsating 110 minutes I was over the moon with the score draw which we did not deserve. There were of course reasons for our poor performance, a hard game on Thursday and trying to fit in our new faces.

Arch: Aberdeen were dire. You'd almost have thought Jim Goodwin was back. That said, a St Mirren team that couldn't beat such a poor Aberdeen one can't be as good as the press are trying to tell us they are.

Kieran: It's frustrating seeing Aberdeen playing the way they did today with the squad we have. Only five points off 1st place though haha! St Mirren looked good today and was a right game of football.

Fred: We were second best. So lucky to get a draw, completely outplayed. The positive is we fought to the end. I am now not too confident for Thursday but have no doubt Mr Robson will inspire real effort. Duk looks a shadow of how he was, I hope we hold on to Miovski as he saved the day! Still looking forward to Thursday.

Bruce: What a truly pathetic and inept performance by Aberdeen. Second best the whole match, they should be embarrassed to have left with anything. There’s gonna be a few horsing's in Europe this season if that’s how they play.

Mark: With so many new players, it’s going to take a half dozen games before we see who’s worth the wait and who’s not. We need to keep Miovski at all costs and the estimated £4 million sale to Southampton would leave us mid-table at the end of the season with Duk not scoring. Barry’s the man for the job, but we need to get some wins on the board and soon.

Callum: Very different performance from the boys in Europe. Off the ball today with way too many mistakes and wayward passes. Very lucky to walk away with one point.

Jason: This team are going to give us some season once all up to speed and match fit. Robson's attitude and exuberance is rubbing off on the Red Army, he's got us on board.

Niall: A real European hangover performance with no midfield creativity and little threat up front. However, the Dons scrambled a point from nowhere and focus needs to turn to Thursday. It was good to see rotation in the squad but very disappointing to watch a very disjointed display with so little control and passing sequences. Take the point and move on.