Frank Lampard feels only "hard work" will help to get performance and confidence back into the squad.

Chelsea are on an eight-match winless run in all competitions and head into Tuesday's trip to title-chasing Arsenal significantly low on confidence.

"Our job is to look at performances and mentality in training to try and bring back a good feeling. That only comes with hard work," said the interim head coach.

"I enjoy that challenge and I was very aware of it coming in. I'm very proud to manage the club, I love being here and doing my job.

"You can't always control the results, but you can work every day."

Lampard, who previously managed the Blues between 2019-2021, has lost all five of his matches in charge since his return.

"I've been here in moments where confidence has been low because nobody likes losing games," he said. "I had moments as a player where we dropped our standards as a collective and we had to lift it.

"Looking through history, we managed to get it back through hard work, the level of the squad.

"It is different now in terns of the type of player and the squad we have here and what expectations are. We can only consider the future and work really hard to get the squad where we want it."