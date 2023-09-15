Naismith on his role, dealing with pressure, and Cochrane injury
- Published
Hearts head coach Steven Naismith has been talking to the media before his side's Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen on Saturday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Insists that nothing will change in terms of how the team is coached after his role within the managerial set-up was confirmed. "It will be much more of the same," he said. "I think it’s more a paper thing than anything else."
He does believe that there is more clarity for fans now that the announcement has been made.
Says that the pressure to succeed doesn't bother him, despite a shaky start to the season. “I’m comfortable with it. For players, that is the biggest challenge at the club. Dealing with the mindest and the expectation."
Alex Cochrane will miss the next six to eight weeks with an ankle injury picked up in training, while Odel Offiah could be back in training next week.
Says that every club that plays in Europe is affected in domestic competition due to "fatigue levels", but wants that demand to become the norm - "Every team that has played in Europe this season has suffered going into the weekends. But over time we need to be that club that does that.