Aberdeen have announced the death of former player Davie Robb at the age of 74.

He scored 77 goals in 251 games for the Dons, including the winning goal in the 1976 League Cup final against Celtic. He was also capped five times for Scotland.

In a statement, the club said: "Davie was the embodiment of the cult hero, a footballer who played the game the way the supporters would if only they were allowed off the terraces and onto the park. Robb gave everything to the game, left nothing on the pitch, but was an entertainer too, whether he had the ball at his feet, or an opponent by the scruff of the neck."

Former team-mate Willie Miller told BBC Sportsound: "He was a fun loving guy, a real character, a very good footballer, a Scottish internationalist, a really important player."