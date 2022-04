Transfer news: Barcelona to let De Jong leave for £58m

Barcelona would be willing to let Frenkie de Jong leave for a fee of 70m euros (£58m), with Manchester United interested in the midfielder. (El Chiringuito), external

United could offer Barca Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles in exchange for De Jong. (Fichajes), external

Manchester City are mulling over a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who has also been a long-term target for the Red Devils and Chelsea. (Telegraph, subscription required), external

Meanwhile, new United manager Erik ten Hag will hold one-to-one Zoom meetings with every member of the squad to assess who he wants to keep or let go before he takes charge in June. (Mirror), external

One player definitely leaving Old Trafford is Paul Pogba and the midfielder has also left the team's WhatsApp group after receiving offers from Real Madrid and PSG. (Mirror), external

