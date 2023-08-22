The Telegraaf's Dutch football writer, Marcel van der Kraan believes that PSV Eindhoven will go "full-blast attacking" in the first-leg of their Champions League play-off against Rangers.

PSV play an attractive brand of football under manager Peter Bosz, but Van der Kraan believes that the Dutch side's multiple failures at this stage of qualification may have left mental scars.

“It’s actually fear [coming into the game] because there’s a massive frustration among PSV fans," Van der Kraan said.

"There is no other club in Europe statistically who have been more involved in the play-offs for the Champions League than PSV and whilst the club has failed so many times, in the last 20 years it’s only happened twice that they’ve managed this.

“It’s a real frustration, they need to get there, and I think the biggest chance and why I think there is a bigger chance for PSV to go through this time is because they have a super attacking coach [in] Peter Bosz.

“They will go full blast attacking at Ibrox, he has no fear for the intimidation or atmosphere of the fans and he will rely on that and that is a really, really great way of approaching the game.

"However, the fear and the frustration over the past few years is still among the players I feel, and that could be a bit of a trap if they don’t succeed in grabbing Rangers by the throat from the first minute, and in the counter attacks. With the atmosphere it could still be a very complicated job for them.

“With this coach they will go full attack, even in the away game, that is the only way they can play now, it’s the only way this coach has ever played, he’s a massive Pep Guardiola fan, he watches the games of Manchester City, he wants his team to play like that but his team haven’t played that very long, only this season since the summer.

"It looks hopeful, but a tie at Rangers. I’ve been many times to Scotland to see all the games, I’ve been there with Feyenoord, PSV and Ajax; it’s a different world of football and it can get to the players.”