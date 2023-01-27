Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Arsenal v Liverpool, Arsenal v Tottenham, Arsenal v Manchester United - there have been some top-ranking games this season featuring the Gunners. They know how to win, with attacking flair, and have proven their right to lead the Premier League table.

Now for the first time this season they face Manchester City. A battle of minds and styles. This is why we're looking forward to this game so much.

City themselves had a big, rousing win over Spurs eight days ago and that might have provided a spark to reignite things after some slower performances.

Under the lights, cup football at Etihad Stadium, this could be an emotionally charged night.

