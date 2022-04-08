Thomas Tuchel defended the "outstanding and unique qualities" of N'Golo Kante as he emphasised the France midfielder's importance to Chelsea.

Kante was withdrawn at half-time against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday and has been beset by injury and illness this season.

His manager, though, says he remains a key player at Stamford Bridge.

"He gives the team something no-one else can," said Tuchel. "He's struggled this season with consistency due to injury and Covid and that's also a reason for our inconsistency.

"We have missed him for so many matches."

A practising Muslim, Kante is currently fasting for Ramadan and Tuchel speculated whether this was also having an impact on his performances.

"It's not the first time he has done it, he's used to it, but if you don't drink or eat for many days, that can have an effect," he said.

"If you compare how much of an influence he had in the last campaign against Real with Wednesday, then maybe he is not at his highest level.

"But this is nothing to be ashamed of or feel sorry for - we try to push him and help him on the pitch."