Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was struck with a late problematic injury to Leandro Trossard before Sunday's the north London derby - just one week after his first-choice left-wing option, Gabriel Martinelli, was also injured.

A forced change led to perhaps too much overthinking over the frontline, with Arteta again trusting Eddie Nketiah to play through the middle and subsequently shifting Gabriel Jesus, his best centre-forward, to the left, a position he’d never featured in for Arsenal.

It sadly felt like a decision that highlighted a lack of trust in Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe, both of whom are more natural options from the left.

That meant Arsenal effectively were missing two of their best front three when they only needed to miss one and brought unfamiliar patterns and combinations in attack. Meanwhile, Nketiah could not get into the game, completing just eight passes and taking one shot.

Arteta handed Nelson a new deal in the summer and seemingly blocked Smith Rowe from a move away, but he has to back that up with minutes on the pitch, especially when injuries create clear opportunities for them like they did on Sunday.