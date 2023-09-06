Speaking on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast, former Premier League footballer Steve Brown feels that Wilfried Zaha's exit may have helped Crystal Palace: "I think that [Zaha going] has maybe taken the pressure off the rest of the dressing room too.

"It was all about Wilf, it's all anybody ever spoke about. The results when Wilf plays compared to when he doesn't play and he was excellent in possession, we know that and he was creative going forward.

"I think Wilf needed to move on if I'm honest and I don't think Palace are too upset that he has because I think the two guys they have got in [Michael] Olise and [Eberechi] Eze are growing year on year, getting better and better. I wouldn't have said that when they first walked in the building, I would have said they were risks, that they were gambles coming out of the championship, but they've actually developed into wonderful players.

"I just wonder if they haven't got the pressure that everyone was putting on them about how good Wilf is, overshadowing them, it has allowed them now to come to the forefront."

