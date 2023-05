Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield, Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor and Filip Helander will all leave Rangers this summer, the club have confirmed.

The quintet are all out of contract and tributes will be paid to them at Wednesday's home game with Hearts.

Rangers say long-term injury casualty Steve Davis, whose deal is also ending, "remains in discussions to continue working with the club's medical team to support his return to full fitness".