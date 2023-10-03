Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

We’re only nine games into the new season but Manchester United are already on the brink of regressing under Erik ten Hag - in one important aspect, anyway.

Ten Hag’s largely joyous maiden campaign was fuelled by United’s formidable Old Trafford record. A fortress once more.

United lost just twice on home soil throughout 2022-23, and were unbeaten since last September's 1-0 defeat by Real Sociedad before Brighton's 3-1 victory last month.

We're only just into October and United have already lost the same number of home fixtures as last term.

Neither of last season's defeats at Old Trafford - the other coming against Brighton on the opening day - were as worrying as Saturday’s loss to Crystal Palace.

Sure, Ten Hag’s side can click into gear late again and enjoy another year without defeat at home. However, five losses already this campaign suggests that won't be the case.

United host Galatasaray on Tuesday knowing anything other than a win will intensify 'crisis' talk.

Defeat to the Tukish side would make it three Old Trafford losses in four. And with away fortunes showing no signs of improving under Ten Hag, losing that home spark would be nothing short of a potentially fatal disaster.

Listen to live commentary of Manchester United v Galatasaray on BBC Radio 5 Live