Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Fulham seem to be the Premier League team who have gone on holiday, and they have now lost four games in a row. Their manager Marco Silva will have a bit of a point to prove at Goodison Park after the way things went for him during his time there, but whether his players will turn up is another matter.

This is such a big game for Everton, though. I feel like they have to win it if they are going to stay up.

I thought the Toffees' performance in their defeat by Manchester United last time out was pretty weak but home is where it has to happen for Sean Dyche's side and I think things will go their way this weekend.

Jack's prediction: Everton need a win but they won't get it. 1-1.

