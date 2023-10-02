Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

It has to be the worst refereeing performance in the history of the Premier League. And Liverpool are right to have released a statement demanding "escalation and resolution".

The red cards were dodgy, as was the failure to award Joe Gomez a penalty, but obviously the biggest mistake is VAR's inexplicable error by not awarding Luis Diaz's onside goal.

Their explanation of the mistake was that VAR Darren England thought a goal had already been given, so when he said "check complete" to Simon Hooper, the referee (who'd seen the linesman flag for offside) assumed this meant Diaz must have been offside.

This makes no sense. Why did England think a goal had been awarded? The flag went up. Nobody celebrated. Was he simply not concentrating? And why, when the misunderstanding was realised, was something not immediately done about it?

There's a clip of Hooper looking very worried in which the confusion is presumably being explained to him via his earpiece, but instead of waiting, he decides to let Tottenham take a freekick, which meant the game couldn't be called back to the original mistake - another unhelpful law.

Liverpool need to hear the audio. Howard Webb at the PGMOL has complete control of what VAR audio is released. If he doesn't let everyone check this one, it'll be a farcical dereliction of duties.