Watford v Brentford: What does the form show?

Watford have lost their past two league games against Brentford, as many as they had in their previous 16 (W9 D5). They last lost more consecutive matches against the Bees between 1929 and 1931 (5).

Brentford are looking to complete their first league double over Watford since 1976-77 in the fourth tier. However, they’re winless in their past seven league visits to Vicarage Road (D2 L5).

The Hornets have suffered 12 home Premier League defeats this season, with every other top-flight team to lose 12 or more such games in a single season going on to be relegated (20 previous occasions). Only 32% of their points this season have come at home (7/22), the lowest percentage by a team in an English top-flight season in history.