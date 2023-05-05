Brighton agree deal for Joao Pedro

Brighton have agreed a deal to sign Joao Pedro from Watford for a club record fee of just under £30m when the summer transfer window opens.

The 21-year-old will sign a contract that runs until June 2028.

"Joao has been a long-term target of ours and he has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe," said technical director David Weir.

"We are delighted to have reached an agreement with a key target for the club ahead of the summer window opening, and it is great for Joao that he can focus on the new season."

Pedro made 109 appearances and scored 24 goals in his three-and-a-half years with Watford.

"He's a brilliant young talent, technically very good, quick and with an eye for goal," added Weir. "He will complement our existing forward line very well."