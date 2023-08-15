Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Emblazoned on the front of Elland Road's East Stand are the words "side before self'. But perhaps Billy Bremner's motto would serve the club better if it was written into players' contracts.

These players got the club relegated. By the way some are shirking responsibility to the point of leaving or refusing to play, it is sometimes difficult to remember that.

The mass loan exodus – seven and counting since relegation – coupled with a growing injury list, has left the Leeds United squad looking perilously thin.

The one man at the club whose efforts cannot be questioned is new manager Daniel Farke. He has the team playing attractive, attacking football, and has previous promotions to his name - but he cannot be competitive with the side that travelled to Birmingham on Saturday.

The squad needs a refresh, and the fans need hope. A striker, a creative midfielder and a left-back seem like minimum requirements.

What little is left of the transfer window is likely to define the entire season.

Leeds must put their faith in Farke and back him with quality signings.