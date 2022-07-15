Chelsea supporter Conor Gallagher is ready to make his mark on the Blues first team this season after an outstanding campaign on loan at Crystal Palace.

That led to three England appearances, which he said made him "proud" although he said it was "weird" to make his international debut before one for his boyhood club.

"I don't think that happens very often," he said.

"I've been a Chelsea fan my whole life, my family have. It's been a dream to play for Chelsea but I want to try and impress, and play as much football as I can and affect the game when I'm on the pitch.

"Tuchel said he wants me to be part of the squad and to prove myself in pre-season, so that's the plan. I'm happy with that and just willing to work as hard as I can to prove to him that I can play for Chelsea."

He is also looking forward to teaming up with new signing and fellow England international Raheem Sterling.

"I think it's brilliant," he said. "Everyone's very excited for him to be playing and I know the fans are very excited as well. He's a great professional, very relaxed off the pitch, and does the right things.

"I feel like the young lads feel like they can talk to him as well because he's got a lot of experience in England and in the Premier League. So yeah, it's a massive signing, and I'm sure he's going to do his thing when he's here."

Watch Gallagher's interview here