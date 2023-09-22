Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara spoke about his goal in the Waldstadion which got Aberdeen level, before Eintracht Frankfurt eventually clinched victory in their Europa Conference League opener.

"The ball was coming across to me and Nicky's [Devlin] expected me to take a touch and give it to him. And I've just left it. So I'm thinking: 'Aw shoot' I've messed it up completely there'. But he got there and he put it across and it went through some legs and it's landed at my feet.

"It's one of those moments where everything slows down and you realise this is the chance of the game for us. So I was happy to put it away."

On his resurgence as a key player in the first team, Polvara cited the confidence manager Barry Robson has instilled in him.

"One thing with football is you have to keep a level head," the American added. "Not get excited when things are going well and not to down when they aren't going well.

"I've tried to keep plugging away whether I was in the picture or not, and try to keep a positive attitude and hope it comes to fruition.

"Today was a moment I'll never forget. Having the manager backing me - it's no secret confidence is the most important factor in football. It can compeltely change a player.

"The manager has given me confidence from the day he took over. Even when I went out on loan, it was because he wanted me to get games for my own good.

"I'm happy to be on good terms with him and in his plans."