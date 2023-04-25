Finlayson to join Linfield on permanent deal

St Mirren defender Daniel Finlayson will join Linfield on a permanent deal in the summer.

The 22-year-old is nearing the end of his season-long loan with the Northern Irish side where he has made 52 appearances.

Finlayson joined St Mirren on loan from Rangers in October 2020 and the deal was made permanent the following summer, but he has only played four first-team games for the Buddies.

"Daniel has gone on loan and done really well, leading Linfield to take him on a permanent basis for a small fee," said manager Stephen Robinson.

“We feel Daniel now needs regular first-team football at his age and we can’t guarantee that for him at this stage."