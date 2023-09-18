Asked why Newcastle had chosen not to train at the San Siro, Howe said: "That's over-rated. It's a pitch."

Asked how Milan may approach the game having lost 5-1 to local rivals Inter over the weekend: "Different competition. Different day. We can only focus on ourselves. We have to start the game well with the atmosphere. The start will be key."

On a momentous return to Europe's elite competition and his hopes, Howe said: "We want to do as well as we can. We want to be very competitive. We want to show our style of play. First and foremost the competitive nature in our game to be there."

Asked about taking part in the Champions League as a manager, Howe says he has never attended a match in the competition: "I have always been too busy working. It's not something I have given any thought to. I think it will be a proud moment for me and everyone connected to Newcastle. It's a special game and we have to be at our best. The game will be the same but it will be a very difficult one."