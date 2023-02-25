Ross County 4-0 Dundee United: What the manager said

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox repeated the word "unacceptable" a few times during his BBC Scotland interview.

"In any game of football, if you don't turn up, don't compete, don't run about, you'll run the risk of a result like that." he said.

"Confidence is always an issue on runs like this. We never looked like we were going to get ourselves back in the game.

"It's very soon after the final whistle. Everyone is hugely disappointed.

"We'll go away and have a think, look at ourselves, players, staff. Everybody. We'll see where we are in the next couple of days."