Silva on 'tough' Forest test, getting a reaction and Harris
- Published
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on Friday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Silva said he expects a "tough, tough game" against Forest and that Steve Cooper's side will want to "show a reaction" after their defeat by Bournemouth.
He added: "When you are winning 2-0 at home and you don’t get points from the game, I believe that was really tough for them."
But Silva also said he also wants a reaction from his Fulham players after the loss to Tottenham, adding: "Definitely it will be a tough match for both teams - not just for us, for them as well."
Silva said the two meetings between the sides in the Championship last season will have no bearing on this game: "There’s not a big difference in terms of ideas, philosophy, but I believe the game will be completely different."
The Fulham boss also praised 17-year-old Luke Harris following his call-up by Wales: "He understands everyone can see his qualities, he has the talent to be in the future a top, top player but he is still really humble, open to learn every single day, working really hard."